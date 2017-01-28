IPFW turns pink for breast cancer awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The IPFW Ladies Basketball team will host the 10th annual Pink Out game against IUPUI to benefit breast cancer research Saturday. The game is preceded by a luncheon.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game in honor of breast cancer survivors. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Walkup tickets to the 12 p.m. luncheon are available to purchase on a first come first serve basis at the International Ballroom in the Athletics Center on IPFW’s campus.

WANE-TV’s Alyssa Ivanson will emcee the luncheon.

For more information, visit Go Mastodons and the Facebook event page.