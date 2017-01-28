Fort Wayne sweeps 12th ranked George Mason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Behind standout performances from freshmen Pelegrin Vargas and Richie Diedrich, the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team picked up its first home win of the year with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18) sweep of No. 12 George Mason on Arnie Ball Court on Friday (Jan. 27).

Defense was the name of the match for Fort Wayne (2-8), as 14 team blocks shut down the George Mason (4-4) attack. The Patriots could not manage a positive hitting percentage in the first, and did not push past .133 in the second set. They finished the night with a .049 percentage.

Fort Wayne charged out in the beginning of the match, securing an 11-6 lead in the early-goings of the first set. Fort Wayne led by as many as 12 in the first. This trend would continue, as the Mastodons would never trail again. The ‘Dons only trailed the Patriots at the 4-3 and 5-4 marks in the first set, and won the second set in wire-to-wire fashion.

Diedrich contributed a team-high seven blocks and hit 5 for 6, good for a .833 hitting clip. Vargas led the ‘Dons with nine kills, while also throwing in four blocks and seven digs. Scott McNerney started at libero and recorded seven digs as well.

This was Fort Wayne’s first win over a Top 15 team in nearly two years, when the ‘Dons beat No. 13 Ball State in five sets on February 2, 2015.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Jan. 28) with another home match against NJIT at 7 p.m.