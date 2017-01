Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order. This is a breaking news update. Additional information will be posted here shortly.

