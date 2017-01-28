Eric Wedge returns to Fort Wayne to host 13th annual baseball camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former MLB manager Eric Wedge was back in the Summit City hosting his 13th Annual Eric Wedge Baseball Camp at the Ash Center on Saturday.

Partnering with the World Baseball Academy, Wedge put on three different camps throughout the day; one for elementary-age kids, one for middle-schoolers, and a college exposure camp for high school players. High school coaches from around the area as well as players and coaches from Saint Francis and Fort Wayne were on hand to help.

Wedge, a member of Northrop’s 1983 state championship, is most known for his time as the manager of the Cleveland Indians from 2003-2009. He also went on the manage the Seattle Mariners. Now, Wedge is a player development advisor and field coordinator for the Toronto Blue Jays farm system.