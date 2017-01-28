Downtown celebrates the season with annual Winterval Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Members of the Fort Wayne community are invited downtown Saturday for the sixth annual Winterval Celebration. The festival promises a full day of indoor and outdoor winter fun for all ages.

Below is list of events that Fort Wayne residents can enjoy during the celebration.

The Community Center (233 W Main St.) is hosting a free Winter Carnival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The carnival includes horse and carriage rides, face painting, games and crafts, and treats–snow cones and liquid mud. The event also features an ice carving at 2 p.m.

The Botanical Conservatory (1100 S. Calhoun St.) has Winterval activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which include crafting a winter bird feeder, interactive displays and an ice carving demonstration at 11 a.m., along with the new “Mary Poppins” exhibit.

First Presbyterian Church (300 W. Wayne St.) is hosting the Freeze Frame Picture Car & Truck Show and Freeze Frame Model, Car, Truck and Hobby Show from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. Free admission for spectators. Visit WintervalFW for participant entry fees.

The Old Fort (1201 Spy Run Ave.) will host Nouvelle Annee: A French Garrison 1756 from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Re-enactors will demonstrate mail call, military drills, cooking and sewing. The event will also feature a bake sale with hot cocoa and coffee. Admission to the event is free, but donations are accepted.

Science Central (1950 N. Clinton.) will feature Glacial Gak liquid nitrogen ice cream, Zula Patrol: Mission Weather exhibit and a free vision screening by Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. Admission to Science Central discounted to $5. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Headwaters Ice Rink (333 S. Clinton St.) will host public skating from 11 a.m. 10 p.m. along with Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club exhibitions at 1:15, 2:15, 3:15 and 4:15. Regular admission.

Allen County Public Library (900 Library Plaza) will host ice carving from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and crafts from 2 p.m. to 4 pm. Admission is free.

Lawton Park (1900 N. Clinton St.) will host the annual Snow Bowl Rugby Game beginning at 1 p.m. Fort Wayne Rugby Football Club, IPFW, Taylor University and Indiana Wesleyan Rugby Clubs will compete. Admission is free.

Fort Wayne Youth Theatre will present “Dr. Seuss on the Loose,” at the Community Center (233 W. Main St.) at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

You may stop by the sites listed below at your convenience to see completed ice carvings:

Signature Health Care of Fort Wayne, St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.

WAJI Majic 95.1, Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St.

Visit Fort Wayne, Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St.

Design Collaborative, northeast corner of Clinton and Berry

For more information visit WintervalFW.