1/28 Wrestling Sectionals Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll captured their 7th straight team sectional title as the wrestling postseason began on Saturday.

Carroll won the sectional they hosted at Charger Fieldhouse with a score of 274. The Chargers had six individuals place first in their weight classes. They will advance all 14 of their wrestlers to regional for just the second time in program history. Garrett claimed second place while Dwenger took third. For a complete list of results click here.

New Haven also hosted and won a sectional title on Saturday winning the championship with a team score of 223. Five Bulldogs won individual sectional titles. Homestead finished in second place while Huntington North took third place.