Mad Ants blow by Windy City Bulls

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — The Windy City Bulls (9-15) fell 109-99 Friday evening to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the Sears Centre Arena.

The Bulls had five players finish in double-figures led by Alfonzo McKinnie who poured in 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field while also grabbing eight rebounds. Thomas Walkup added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists and Will Bynum finished with 14 points.

Jake Layman, who is on assignment from the Portland Trail Blazers, contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Mad Ants (17-9), the NBA Development League Affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, used a balanced team effort that included seven players finishing in double figures led by Trey McKinney-Jones and Jordan Loyd who each finished with 18 points.

After Windy City stormed out to an 11-2 lead to open the first quarter, Ford Wayne rallied to take a 31-30 lead at the end of the period and extended the lead to 62-52 at halftime.

The Mad Ants stayed hot in the second half, pushing the lead to 96-74 early in the fourth period before a three-pointer by Bulls newcomer Jarell Eddie triggered a furious rally. Back-to-back three-pointers by Alec Brown and Layman pulled the Bulls within four points with 2:22 remaining in the game, but Mad Ants forward Stephan answered with four straight points and Fort Wayne escaped with the victory.