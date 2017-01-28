1/27 Highlight Zone – Snider stays unbeaten in SAC while Bellmont and Angola girls win conference crowns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On our last Friday night of the regular season in girls basketball Bellmont and Angola won conference titles while for the boys Snider stayed undefeated in the SAC with a win over Carroll.

Snider improved to 6-0 in SAC play with a 72-54 win over Carroll. Mike Barnfield led the Panthers with 19 points. Malik Williams and Keondre Brown added 13.

North Side scorched Concordia 94-59 to move to 5-1 in conference play. Several Legends reached double-digits led by Keion Brooks Jr. with 24 points. Jaylen Butz and Devontae Kinnie each had a double-doubles. Butz had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Kinnie had 12 points and 12 assists. Juan Quarles scored 17 points in the win.

Bishop Luers kept their chase for the SAC title alive with a 66-58 win over Wayne. J.J. Foster led the Knights with 15 points. Jason Davis had 14 while Anton Berry scored 12 and also pulled down five rebounds. Luers is now in a two-way tie for second place in the SAC with North Side.

Reigning SAC champs Homestead defeated Northrop 63-52 at Mark Shoaff Gymnasium. Jack Ferguson led the Spartans with 20 points while Brandon Durnell scored 15. Northrop’s Richard Robertson led all scorers with 21 points.

Dwenger pulled off a come-from-behind win over South Side defeating the Archers 66-65. Campbell Donovan and Nick Passino each scored 17 for the Saints while Conlan Martin had 16. Trejean Didier led all scores with 31 points including six three-pointers. He was also 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.

In the NLC Warsaw won its 19th straight win over conference opponents handing 3A No. 1 NorthWood its first loss of the season. Kyle Mangas led the Tigers with 21 points in a 54-37 win over the Panthers. More than 4,000 fans packed the Tigers Den to check out the game.

In the ACAC Heritage held on at the Hanger to beat Adams Central 42-26.

Angola stayed in the race for the NECC title with a 67-33 win over Hamitlon. The Hornets were led by Braxton Meek with 14. Myles Turner had 11. With the win Angola improves to 5-2 in conference play and 12-5 on the season.

The Bellmont girls basketball team made history on Friday winning the Northeast 8 title outright with a 41-34 win over Leo. Sophomore Grace Hunter led the Squaws with 16 points. Kenzie McMahon had 12 points in the win. This is the first conference title for Bellmont since the 1994 season.

Elsewhere in Northeast 8 action East Noble defeated Norwell 52-41 and Huntington North defeated DeKalb 58-44. With Norwell’s loss Bellmont clinched the conference outright.

Angola was also crowned conference champs with a 50-22 win over Hamilton. This is Angola’s first conference title since 2013. The Lady Hornets finished NECC play 10-0.

In the SAC 4A No. 1 Homestead finished their conference play 9-0 defeating Northrop 81-43. Karissa McLaughlin led the Spartans with 27 points. Madisen Parker scored 23.

3A No. 6 Concordia claimed second place in the SAC standings with a 65-13 win over North Side.

The South Side Archers won their fourth game in the last five games with a 45-40 win over Bishop Dwenger. The loss snapped a four game win streak for the Saints.

Daysinae Hinton scored 22 points to lead Snider past Carroll in a 74-66 win. The Panthers rallied from an eight-point first quarter deficit in the win. Snider is now 13-6 heading in to sectional play. Kyla Covington also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the win.

Bishop Luers defeated Wayne 48-24 in their final game of the regular season. This was Wayne’s 9th loss in conference play.