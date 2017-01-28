$1.4M approved to expand, renovate Fort Wayne’s Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Commissioners in Allen County have approved $1.4 million in spending to begin renovations and expansion work at Fort Wayne’s 13,000-seat Memorial Coliseum.

The Friday approvals will pay three Fort Wayne businesses for work on the project, which was announced in October. It will add 24 remodeled luxury suites and a new, one-story wing for expanded security by the end of the year. The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jAS6OB ) that Coliseum general manager Randy Brown told commissioners that he will likely make one more funding request to pay for furniture for the suites, which haven’t been updated in 15 years.

Brown says the security updates will allow for security monitoring and patron checks that more event bookings are requiring.

The venue recently opened a conference and event center.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net