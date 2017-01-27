Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show offers attractions, exhibitors aplenty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 2017 Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show offers something for biking, hiking, fishing, cabin and outdoor enthusiasts – and just about anyone else.

The show features over 150 exhibitors and attractions including an RV sale, camping and hunting gear, a fully furnished log home, fishing trips, boats, bikes, canoes and kayaks, rustic furniture, ATVs and motorcycles, vacation deals and more. The annual sports show runs through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center.

Guests fish, take a kayak for a spin in a lagoon, shoot a bow at a dinosaur, take a zipline ride or throw an axe. Several lumberjack shows will also be featured at the show.

Photos: 2017 Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show

Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

The show runs until 10 p.m. Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information on the event, click here.