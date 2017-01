ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – All lanes of northbound I-69 are back open near mile marker 293 following an overnight crash.

The crash was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the Allen and Huntington county line.

The crash involved a semi and a car.

Emergency dispatchers said one person in the car was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Information about how the crash happened was not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were back open around 4:45 a.m.