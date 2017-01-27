Man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation, Officer Michael Joyner said.

Police are looking for Marquavious M. Jones, 27. Jones is described as a black man, 6 feet, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Joyner refused to say which homicide investigation Jones is connected to.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).