Man arrested on drug related, driving violation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers served a narcotics related search warrant and arrested a man on multiple charges, according to Fort Wayne Police Department Sgt. Mark Brooks.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department and Narcotics Division, assisted by the Emergency Services Team served the warrant in the 4700 block of Heatherwind Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The warrant was served for Micheal Billingsly, 33, who faced charges related to habitual driving violations, along with violation of probation for domestic battery, failure to appear for an OWI, and drug possession. He also faces charges for possession and dealing of cocaine, along with possession of methamphetamine and MDMA.