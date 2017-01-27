Local students witness VP’s historic speech at Right to Life Rally

WASHINGTON D.C. (WANE)- An estimated 600,000 pro-life supporters marched on Washington, Friday. Among the crowd was a group of people from Northeast Indiana witnessing an unprecedented move by Vice President Mike Pence.

Indiana’s former Governor is the first sitting Vice President to address the Right to Life crowd in the history of the march. Pence told the crowd that ending taxpayer-funded abortion is an important priority for the President.

“We have always been really proud of Mike Pence,” said Abigail Eschelbach, of the Allen County Right to Life Group. “He’s always been pro-life. It’s really reassuring to hear him talk about this and know that he’s carrying this into vice-presidency.”

Eschelbach helped bring hundreds of students from the area to the rally. She said even though she’s marched several times this year feels different.

“It felt bigger,” she said. “Honestly, I felt like there were more people here this year.”

The march was a first for Concordia Lutheran High School student Lia Bargar.

“You could look up the hill and see hundreds of thousands of people walking,” she said. “It was just surreal.”

Each person had their own personal reason for marching.

“I’m adopted so it’s something very close to me,” said Taylor Schoennfeld, who’s also a student at Concordia. “I mean I could have been aborted and anybody I know could have been aborted.”

Eschelbach is hopeful for an overturn the supreme court decision to legalize abortions under the Trump-Pence administration.

“The next four years are going to be big years for the pro-life movement,” she said.

The national march happens every year on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court case decision.