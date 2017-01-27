Joseph Decuis makes AAA Four Diamond list again

AURORA, Ill. (WANE) The Joseph Decuis restaurant in Roanoke has received AAA’s Four Diamond rating for the 12th straight year.

The rating is based on actual unannounced on-site evaluations that look at cleanliness, food preparation and service. Joseph Decuis is just one of five restaurants in the entire state to receive the Four Diamond rating. The others are Artisan in Elkhart, LaSalle Grill in South Bend, The Carriage House Dining Room & Gardens in South Bend and Vida in Indianapolis.

Joseph Decuis is described in its website as Indiana’s “Farm to Fork” destination with world class dining and small town charm featuring Wagyu beef and six dining rooms. The restaurant opened to the public in 2000.