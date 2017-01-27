Huntington plans trail system expansion, dog park, BMX course

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington residents will have additional trails to enjoy in 2017. The city plans to lengthen the Erie Rail Trail, add infrastructure improvements, build the city’s first dog park, and add a BMX course, according to a press release from the city.

Two new connected sections, covering 1.27 miles will be added to the multi-use trail system, along with new infrastructure improvements to two parking lots. The parking lot at the corner of Market and Briant streets will be converted from stone to asphalt. The plan also includes installation of a new parking lot across Market Street, an area often used for parking which will now be paved and accessible.

The dog park will be located at the south end of between Market Steet and Yeoman Park and will include pet-friendly obstacles. The park will be available by mid-summer, the press release said.

Contracting bids for the trail expansion and dog park are now open. The bid date is February 6, and the Board of Public Works will likely award a contract at its February 21 meeting.

Future improvements to the trail system include the installation of the youth-inspired BMX course on the west side of Yeoman Park. The construction on the course will begin in the spring and expected to take three to four months, the press release said.

For more information, visit huntington.in.us.