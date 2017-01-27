Gov. John Kasich orders flags to be flown at half-staff for killed officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Flags will fly at half-staff in parts of Ohio to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Gov. John Kasich has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. The observance is in honor of Patrolman David Fahey.

Police say the 39-year-old Fahey was setting down flares to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 after an earlier fatal accident involving a suburban firetruck when he was struck.

Bond of $500,000 was set Thursday for the driver who’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey’s death.

