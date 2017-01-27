Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?

Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at these free activities going on this weekend:

Fort Wayne Jobs Fair

Hilton Fort Wayne at the Grand Wayne Convention Center

1020 S Calhoun St.

-Noon to 5 pm

Milton Glaser: Sixty Years of Design

USF

Rolland Art Center, Weatherhead Gallery

Leesburg Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808

-Today 9 am – 5 pm

-Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

-Sunday 1 – 5 pm

ARCH Lecture Series: Notable and Notorious Women of Fort Wayne

-Karen Richards

-Allen County Public Library – Meeting Room A

900 Library Plaza Fort Wayne, IN 46802

-Saturday, 11 am

Winterval

Downtown Fort Wayne

-Saturday

-10 am to 5 pm

– For more information about Winterval, visit www.fortwayneparks.org