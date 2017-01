FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters responded to the report of a fire at SouthernCare Hospice, 7557 W. Jefferson Blvd., Friday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and left shortly after arriving.

Officials at the scene told a NewsChannel 15 photographer that an electrical outlet caught fire after an employee was vacuuming. The fire was immediately put out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters even arrived on the scene.

No was injured in the fire and the building sustained no damage.