Defiance man charged with rape, accused of sexual conduct with minors

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A Defiance, Ohio man is facing rape and gross sexual imposition charges, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department.

Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel said an investigation uncovered Ronald Brown, 61, 14606 State Road 111 Defiance, had sexual conduct and sexual contact with minors under the age of 10.

Brown is expected in court today to face an initial charge of first degree felony rape and a third degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

Details about the investigation have not been released. It’s unclear how many minors Brown is believed to have had contact with.

The county sheriff said a case file will be given to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office. The case would then be expected to go before a grand jury.

The sheriff’s department was assisted in the investigation by Ohio Job and Family Service’s Child Protection Unit, SARAH House, and the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

Brown is incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.