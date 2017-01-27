Authorities: 2 dead following shooting, standoff in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead following a shooting and standoff with law enforcement in Indiana.

Police in Columbus say they responded to a report of shots being fired Thursday night at a home and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she died.

Police say they surrounded the home about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis and tried to get a man inside to come out, but early Friday sent a police robot into the home and found the man dead.

Police didn’t immediately say how the man died. Names of those involved weren’t released early Friday and the deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.