‘Yarn Bombs’ wrap Auburn in color

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – ‘Sweater weather’ takes on a whole new meaning in Auburn beginning Saturday, January 28th. That’s because even the trees will be wearing bright sweaters!

This is the third consecutive year for ‘yarn-bombing’ in Auburn. Everything from light poles to trees and flower pots will be ‘bombed’ downtown with yarn and decor. Event organizers say interest has grown over the past few years. They encourage individuals, families, businesses, and all ages to get involved and wrap Auburn with love during these gray days. According to Sarah Payne, part of the Auburn Development Advisory Committee (ADAC) Board of Directors:

I think everyone’s really excited for it. It really does brighten up the community for the whole month. And it’s not just Auburn. Actually, Angola, Fremont, Waterloo, and Hamilton are also participating this year. So, you can do the whole yarn-bombing trail from Auburn up to Angola.

The ‘yarn-bombing’ is just one part of “I Love Auburn,” a series of events that will run throughout the month of February. Other upcoming events include ice sculptures and live music. You can see more below:

More information about the events can be found on ADAC’s Facebook page.