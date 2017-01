FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What would have been a huge upset fell just short at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night as the Cougars fell to no. 5 Marian 72-66 in women’s basketball.

Kara Gerka led the Cougars with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Lauren McBryar tallied 17 points. Northrop grad Quila Jackson chipped in with 13 points.

USF falls to 11-12 overall and 6-5 in Crossroads League play.