Statewide Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 19-year-old man from Crawfordsville.

Kaden Cravens is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 115 pounds with brown hair or possibly a shaved head and blue eyes.

Cravens was last seen Friday, January 20 wearing a black knee length pea coat, striped red shirt and blue jeans in Crawfordsville. He may be disoriented, require medical assistance and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department by calling 765-362-3300 or 911.