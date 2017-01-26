Police, rescue dogs search for missing man

Police search an area off Engle Road near Eagle Marsh for a missing man on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police with search dogs are canvasing land near and around Eagle Marsh off Engle Road after a missing man’s pickup was spotted alongside the road mid-afternoon Thursday.

The pickup truck of a missing man is shown abandoned off Engle Road on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Fort Wayne Police and Indiana State Police, along with a search-and-rescue dog, were searching grasslands just off Engle Road around 3 p.m. Thursday after a red Chevrolet S-10 was found abandoned on the shoulder of the road.

A man who described himself as a friend identified the missing man as Johnny Hall. Police have not confirmed that.

Police said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the disappearance of the man.

