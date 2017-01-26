Police departments and religious leaders gather for interfaith luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Associated Churches and Parkview Health held the third annual Interdenominational/Faith Clergy Luncheon Thursday afternoon.

Allen County Sherrif David Gladieux and Fort Wayne Deputy Police Chief Garry Hamilton attended the event at Mirro Center for Research and Innovation to discuss racism and ethnic antagonism in the community. Christian, Jewish, Muslim and other faith leaders also joined onstage for a unified interfaith prayer session for the sheriff and police departments in attendance, according to a press release from Associated Churches.

Associated Churches and Parkview began co-hosting the free luncheon in the spring of 2016. Over 500 religious leaders and clergy members were in attendance.

