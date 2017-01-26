Pacers forward Paul George named Eastern Conference All-Star reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Thursday night that Indiana Pacers forward Paul George has been named as an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star game, Feb. 19, in New Orleans.

This is George’s fourth All-Star recognition, placing him third in team history behind Jermaine O’Neal with six All-Star games and Reggie Miller with five. Eastern Conference coaches voted for the team’s reserves.

“Anytime you get named to the All-Star team, it’s a big honor personally but something I share with the entire organization, especially my coaches and teammates,” said George. “This never gets old and I’m appreciative of the coaches for selecting me.”

George is the Pacers’ leading scorer at 22.2 points per game (21st in the NBA), while also averaging six rebounds, 1.73 steals (10th in the NBA) and shooting 92.6 percent from the free throw line (1st in the NBA).