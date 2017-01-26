No charges filed against officer who shot and killed knife-wielding man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday afternoon that no charges will be filed against the officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man during an October 8 incident outside a Fort Wayne hotel.

A review by the prosecutor’s office of the Fort Wayne Police Department-led investigation determined that the cause of death for Charles Antrup, 62, was the result of self-defense. The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head, and the manner of which was ruled a homicide, police action shooting, according to the Allen County Coroner.

When the officer involved in the shooting arrived at the Hallmark Inn, 3738 East Washington Boulevard, he found Antrup armed with a knife, stating that he was going to kill someone. The officer demanded numerous times that he drop the knife and Antrup failed to do so, according to a press release from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

After Antrup was 2-3 feet from the officer and still refused to drop the knife in his hand, the officer fired on him, resulting in his death. The incident was captured on video and toxicology results revealed that Antrup’s alcohol level at the time of the incident was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. For these reasons, it was determined the officer was justified in using deadly force, the press release said.