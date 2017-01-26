Mastodons stomp rival IUPUI 103-73

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Behind 19 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals from sophomore John Konchar, Fort Wayne men’s basketball picked up a 103-73 victory over IUPUI on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Gates Center.

The Mastodons responded to IUPUI scoring the first four points of the game by going on a 12-0 run. Five different ‘Dons scored in the run. It was a sign of things to come as nine Mastodons would score in the first half. A 53.3 percent (16-of-30) shooting percentage in the first 20 minutes helped lift the ‘Dons to a 48-32 lead at the break. The Jaguars would never threaten in the second half.

Konchar was one of five Mastodons to finish in double-digits. Kason Harrell scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Jordon King contributed a career-high 15 points off the bench. Mo Evans added 13 points and seven assists. Bryson Scott pitched in 11 points.

The ‘Dons kept both of IUPUI’s leading scorers to single-digits. Darell Combs had seven points while Matt O’Leary scored nine. Both did so on 3-of-9 shooting.

Offensively, the ‘Dons finished 13-of-30 from beyond the arc. Eight different players made a 3-pointer for the Mastodons.

IUPUI falls to 9-13 (3-5 Summit League). The Mastodons improve to 15-7 (4-4 Summit League). The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Jan. 28) at Oral Roberts as they continue league play.