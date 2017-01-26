Leo edges FW Bruins in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo overcame an early deficit to best the Fort Wayne Bruins 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday night to headline the high school hockey scene.
Leo 6, Fort Wayne Bruins 5, OT
Leo: Leedy 2, Decker, Connor Bonecutter 2, Harris. Saves: Vlot 9, Baumert 8
FWB: Scott 2, Steinforth, Zehr, Dailey. Saves: Foster 36
Bishop Dwenger 7, Summit City 6
BD: Yehle, Lamothe, Light, Landstoffer, Knipscheer, Nick James, Zaremba. Saves: Frank 17
SC: Hower, Ryan, Fitzgerald, Schell, Lambert 2. Saves: Barcelona 14, McKinnon 7.
Carroll 11, Homestead 0
Carroll: Squadrito, Fisher 2, Pollock, Ramsey 3, Hartley 2, Sandberg, Holsworth. Saves: Grinstead 16
Homestead: No scoring. Saves: Strubing 41.