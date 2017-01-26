LaGrange Co. fugitive captured in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was captured in Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Tuttle, 31, was found in a vehicle and was apprehended without incident. Police said the vehicle Tuttle was found in had been reported stolen out of Steuben County in December 2016.

Monday, police in Steuben and LaGrange counties asked for the public’s help in locating Tuttle and 32-year-old Aaron Loffer. Loffer was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in Angola.

Loffer was wanted on outstanding warrants and is considered a theft suspect in a case in Steuben County and Branch County, Mich. He was considered armed and dangerous before his capture.

Initially, Tuttle was thought to be with Loffer.

Tuttle’s warrant is related to a probation violation from a previous drug charge.