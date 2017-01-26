Indiana group raising money for care of wounded police dog

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana group is raising money for the veterinary care of a police dog wounded last week by gunfire following a Gary traffic stop.

The Lake County K-9 Association is seeking donations both to care for Blade and to buy a new police dog for the county sheriff’s department.

The 6-year-old Dutch shepherd was shot by an 18-year-old man during a Jan. 18 traffic stop. Police returned fire, fatally shooting that man.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports a bullet shattered Blade’s upper molars, lower jaw bone and teeth, and shrapnel lodged in the dog’s neck and throat. The wounds mean Blade must retire from the force.

He underwent two surgeries and is now back home with his handler, but may face surgery to fix and implant artificial teeth.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/police-k9-blade-shot-while-on-duty.

