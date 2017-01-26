Hicks, Poythress combine for 50 as Mad Ants win at Erie

ERIE, Pa. – The Erie BayHawks (7-18) were taken down by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants tonight (16-9), 111-114, despite a 39-point third quarter.

Stephan Hicks started the contest with scoring eight straight points until Gabe York ended his run with a made free throw following a defensive three-seconds call. Fort Wayne led by as many as 12 in the half but Erie responded with a 13-2 run capped by a York three-pointer to close the deficit to 45-46 at half.

The BayHawks opened up the game in the third quarter behind a 10-0 run that saw York score all 10 points on 17 in the quarter. Erie shot 80 percent in the third to jump out by as many as 15. The Mad Ants stormed back in the fourth, outscoring the BayHawks 42-26 behind 64 percent shooting from the field to take the victory.

The BayHawks were paced by a game-high 32 points from York on 12-of-20 shooting from the field to go with nine assists and four rebounds. Kalin Lucas chipped in 22 points on nine-of-16 off the bench. Alex Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds and Cliff Alexander notched 14 points and seven boards.

Stephan Hicks had a team-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds for the Mad Ants. Alex Poythress grabbed a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nick Zeisloft added 15 points on five three-pointers.