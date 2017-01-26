Family, friends organize search party for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Family and friends of a missing man are planning their own search party at Eagle Marsh. After investigating for several hours police suspended the search, Thursday evening.

The missing man has not been identified by police but family and friends said his name is Johnny Hall. Hall was last seen walking away from his red truck, yesterday morning. The abandoned truck remained parked on Engle Road Thursday. He was reported missing after he failed to show up for work.

Tiffany Glenn, a friend of Hall’s, said they plan to meet on Friday at 10 a.m. The will pick up the search where investigators left off. Glenn and others shared post on Facebook asking everyone to be apart of the search.

“Dress warm and wear boots,” said Glenn. “It’s muddy and wet out there but any able bodied person willing participate would be more than welcome.”

Friends said Hall is an outdoors man who hunts, fishes and traps. Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Bridget Glaser said the man has animal traps set in the area and that he could have stopped to check them before he went missing.

According to Glenn, Hall doesn’t own a cell phone, but inside his abandoned truck was his empty wallet. She said only his driver’s license was inside.

“He just cashed his check so his money should have been in there,” she said “It just makes me wonder if someone didn’t see him walking back there and something happened. I don’t know.”

Police said they do not suspect foul play. If you see Hall or know anything about his disappearance call police.