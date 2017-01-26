Ethan Linder carries on family legacy during record-breaking season at Wayne Trace

HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) – The Linder name is a familiar one on the Paulding County hoops scene. Four Linder brother have played or currently play for Wayne Trace and father Jim Linder has been the head coach for the Raiders’ boys basketball team since Al Welch retired nine years ago.

One of the Linder brothers put the family name into the history books. Ethan Linder, the third son in the family, broke the school and county’s scoring record on January 12th in 63-53 win over Edgerton. The senior scored 40 points to break the record of 1,767 points set in 1993 by Wayne Trace’s Rob Welch.

Ethan is the third son to play basketball at Wayne Trace. Both his older brothers, Riley and Corbin, led the Raiders to the state final four during their senior years. Corbin was named the OHSAA Div. IV Co-Player of the Year in 2015. Ethan’s younger brother, Josiah, is a sophomore on the varsity team this year.

In addition to being the school and county’s scoring leader Ethan currently is Wayne Trace’s leader in steals, free throws made and free throws attempted. He will continue his basketball career at the University of Findlay next year.

Before Linder takes off for school his sites are set on doing something else none of the other Linder brothers were able to do; lead Wayne Trace to a state title. The Raiders are currently 18-1 looking for their 5th straight Green Meadows Conference title and a trip to state for the third time in the last 10 years.