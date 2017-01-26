

No matter where the game is played, the dimensions of a football field will always be the same, 100 hundred yards long by 53 and a third yards wide. It ensure equality, but for one of the greatest football coaches in American History, the playing field was never level.

Eddie Robinson won hundreds of games and changed the lives of thousands of young men on a cash strapped budget at a small university in the middle of an unknown town. Dan Jovic talked with those who knew Robinson to find out just how the hall of fame coach was able to do it.