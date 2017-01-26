Driver arrested in connection with Christmas Day double fatal

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on December 25, 2016 that killed two people. Mickgomery Wade Hisey, 26, of Syracuse was released from a hospital Wednesday where he had been since the crash and taken into custody.

According to police, it’s believed that around 6:15 p.m. on Christmas, Hisey was racing his car in the wrong lane near County Road 1200 North and Syracuse-Webster Road when he collided with another vehicle, killing Kimberly R. Conrad, 61, of Syracuse and her 32-year-old son Stephen T. Conrad II. Kimberly’s husband was driving the vehicle. Stephen T. Conrad, 67, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Hisey’s passenger, Brody Jordan, 23, of Syracuse was also injured in the crash.

Hisey is being held without bond in the Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary charges of two felony counts of operating a vehicle and causing death.