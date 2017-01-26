Details set for Colin Chaulk, Al Sims ceremonies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that former center Colin Chaulk and former head coach Al Sims will be honored in separate banner raising ceremonies this season.

Colin Chaulk — 91

Chaulk will be honored when the Brampton Beast visit Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30pm. Chaulk, whose number 91 will be retired during the ceremony, is serving his second season as head coach of the Beast.

The Toronto, Ontario native was a member of the Komets for 12 seasons. He made his Fort Wayne debut in 2002-03 leading the Komets to a UHL regular season title and Colonial Cup championship. Chaulk was a Komet leader in total assists and points in each of his first four seasons before spending a year in Europe.

In 2007-08 Chaulk returned to Fort Wayne for three IHL Turner Cup championships. While the Komets moved to the CHL in 2010-11, the center decided to start the season in Europe. He later decided to re-join the Komets for the second half of the year.

In 2011-12, Chaulk earned another league championship with Fort Wayne when the Komets claimed the CHL Presidents’ Cup Trophy. Chaulk retired from playing professional hockey after 28 games in 2012-13 and finished the year behind the Fort Wayne bench as an assistant coach.

“Since Colin’s last Komet game played, no one else has ever worn his number 91 jersey,” Komet general manager David Franke said. “Colin was the face of the franchise during his time in Fort Wayne. He was a great player, great leader and great champion.”

Chaulk won five league championships with Fort Wayne, earned the IHL’s Outstanding Defensive Forward of the Year award in 2009-10, was a three-time UHL Best Defensive Forward winner and a four-time UHL All-Star, representing the Komets for three consecutive seasons from 2004 thru 2006. In addition, Chaulk was named Komets’ team MVP on five occasions.

Chaulk ranks third on the Komets all-time with 684 regular season points, second with 102 playoff points and first with 99 playoff games.

Chaulk completed his 10-year Fort Wayne career with combined totals of 217 goals, 569 assists, 786 points and 1,125 penalty minutes in 687 games.

Colin Chaulk Fort Wayne career in numbers

GP G A Pts PM Regular Season 588 184 500 684 951 Playoffs 99 33 69 102 174 Totals 687 217 569 786 1125

Al Sims — 504

Sims will be honored in recognition of his service as a Fort Wayne Komets head coach on Saturday, March 25 when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit for a 7:30pm faceoff.

“It all started in June, 1990 when Al agreed to coach the Komets in our first year of ownership, “Franke said. “Al is the most accomplished coach in Komet history. His number of wins and five championships say it all. He is like one of our family and like a brother to myself, Michael and Steve. This will be a great night for Al, his family and all Komet fans.”

The Toronto, Ontario native made his debut as a player-assistant coach in 1988-89. He became head coach in 1989-90 and served through the 1992-93 season. He finished 1992-93 with his second IHL division title and his first Turner Cup championship.

Sims spent the next 13 seasons serving various stints as head coach and assistant coach in the NHL, IHL, CHL and ECHL.

Sims returned to Fort Wayne in 2007-08 and for five more seasons guided the Komets to two IHL regular season championships and three more IHL Turner Cup Trophies.

Finally, in 2011-12, Sims padded his career of accomplishments with another division title and the 2012 CHL Presidents’ Cup championship.

During his 10-year Fort Wayne career, Sims set Komet coaching records of 504 total wins and 866 games. In addition, Sims claimed three division titles, two regular season titles and five league championships.

Al Sims Fort Wayne coaching career in numbers

GP W L OTL/SOL Pts Regular Season 761 437 250 74 948 Playoffs 105 67 38 — — Totals 866 504 288 74 948