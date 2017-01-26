Bellmont’s McMahon, Northrop’s Robertson honored as Fill It Up All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After outstanding performances last Friday night in leading their respective team to victory Bellmont’s Kenzie McMahon and Northrop’s Richard Robertson were honored by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon as your Fill It Up All-Stars.

McMahon, a freshman, scored 24 of Bellmont’s 48 points as the Squaws earned a key conference win at Huntington North. Bellmont is 17-4 on the season – the program’s most wins since 1994 – and can clinch at least a share of the NE8 title with a win Friday at home against Leo.

Robertson poured in 34 points as the Bruins edged SAC rival Wayne 53-47. Northrop is now 8-6 on the season heading into Friday’s home game against Homestead.

