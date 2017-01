New York has Broadway, New Orleans has Bourbon and Memphis has Beale. It’s one of the most famous entertainment streets in America, bringing Memphis’ blues and world famous barbecue to the masses.

Beale Street began more than 100 years ago as a neighborhood full of homes, businesses and one of the few places African-Americans could shop in the Jim Crow South.

John Paul takes us behind the music with a look at Beale Street’s beginning and its important role in Black History through the decades.