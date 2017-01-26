6 puppies reported stolen from New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A woman reported that six, 11-day-old pit bull puppies were stolen from her home in New Haven on Wednesday.

Alisha Pitman told NewsChannel 15 on Facebook that the puppies were stolen sometime between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. while she was away at work. Pitman said that it appeared the dognappers fed hot dogs to the mother of the puppies through an unlocked window and stabbed her on the side of her face. Pitman reported nothing else had been stolen from her home.

Pitman is asking anyone with any information to contact her anytime at 260-210-0792.