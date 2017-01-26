3 dead in head-on crash on central Indiana highway

LAPEL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in a head-on crash on a central Indiana highway.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says two victims died at the scene of the crash and a third died at a hospital.
The crash occurred on State Road 32 between Anderson and the town of Lapel about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It involved a car and a minivan.
It was not immediately clear whether other people in either of the vehicles survived the accidents.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
