AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Keegan Fetters netted a game-high 32 points at 1A no. 10 Lakewood Park Christian rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat visiting Woodlan 76-65 to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday.

Woodlan, who won the ACAC tournament title earlier this month, was paced by Austin Fancher with 17 points and Aaron Hahn with 16.

At senior day at Canterbury the Cavaliers sent their 12th graders out in style with a 58-31 win over Bluffton.