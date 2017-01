FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tuesday evening marked a first for Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne when a helicopter carrying Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, landed in the outfield.

Phelps was in town for an event hosted by Fort Wayne based Master Spas. He has an endorsement deal with the company. For more about Phelps’ visit, check out Angelica Robinson’s interview with him where he talks about his retirement and family life.