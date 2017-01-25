State approves funding for Fort Wayne Area Trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IDEC) has approved funding through the Regional Cities Initiative to support the Fort Wayne Area Trail Network. Specifically, the funding will go to build the Poka-Bache Connector, aimed at increasing wellness and connectivity in Northeast Indiana.

The project will support four segments of the trails which is just over six miles in Fort Wayne. The trails connect with 33 more miles of planned trails bringing the network to a total of 132 miles.

The four trail sections of the projects include:

Bluffton Road: Lower Huntington Road to West Foster Park/Rivergreenway Connector

Pufferbelly Trail: Wallen Road to Washington Center Boulevard

Pufferbelly Trail: State Boulevard to Fernhill Avenue and Franke Park/Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Pufferbelly Trail: State Boulevard to Fourth Street

More than 22,000 people live within a half-mile of the trail and expand the existing trail grid for all residents. These trails will also help in building the Allen County portion of the Indiana Visionary Trail which will expand from Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola.

The total project investment is $9.54 million while the state funding will cover $1.8 million dollars.

“We are thrilled to receive funding from the Regional Cities Initiative that will allow us to expand the Poka-Bache Visionary Trail and our Fort Wayne Area Trail Network,” said Dawn Ritchie, Fort Wayne’s greenways and trails manager. “These trails will bring connectivity to already existing trails as we continue with leaders in Allen, Dekalb, Steuben and Wells counties to bring further connections to fruition.”

This project was recommended for funding by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and is part of the region’s Road to One million plan. It outlines 38 regional development projects in 11 counties totaling more than $400 million in investments.

Northeast Indiana was one of three Indiana regions chosen to receive state funding through the Regional Cities Initiative.