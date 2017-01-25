Remembering the blizzard of 1978…39 years later

On January 25, 1978, a crippling blizzard hit Indiana. This was the first time the National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning in the state of Indiana and for good reason. Snow was falling at 1-2″ per hour and winds were gusting up to 55 mph. That made travel impossible and shut down all roads for days.

Officially 10.1″ of snow fell over the 25th and 26th, but there was already snow on the ground when this storm hit. After it moved through, there were 17 inches of snow on the ground.

Here’s a link to the post on our Facebook page where everyone is sharing their stories.

You can also share your stories by tweeting at Meteorologist Hannah Strong.