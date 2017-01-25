Police capture ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’ by police has been captured after eluding authorities for several days.

Aaron Loffer was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon after police received information that he was at a residence in Angola. Officers with the Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested Loffer without incident according to a press release.

Loffer had been wanted on arrest warrants and was also considered a theft suspect in Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan.

Another fugitive, Jeremy Tuttle, was thought to possibly be with Loffer when authorities on Monday issued an appeal for help to find the two.

Tuttle has an active felony warrant out of LaGrange County and is also considered to be dangerous. He’s described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.