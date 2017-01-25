Planned Parenthood leader in Indiana, Kentucky set to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s president says she will be stepping down from the position this summer.

Betty Cockrum has led the organization in Indiana for 15 years and began in her current position when the group’s Indiana and Kentucky affiliates merged in 2013.

Cockrum tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that she plans to retire in June. The change in leadership comes as Planned Parenthood is facing increased opposition around the country and possible cuts in government funding.

The group won a federal lawsuit that blocked a 2011 Indiana law aiming to prevent Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over its providing of abortion services. The group operates 17 clinics in Indiana and two in Kentucky, where it also offers general health screenings, contraceptives and other services.

