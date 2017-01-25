Local HS students joining National Right to Life March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- More than a hundred students from three local high schools are headed to Washington D.C. for the 43rd annual March for Life.

The student-focused Life Defenders group are expected to join 600,000 other pro-life advocates on Friday to demand an end to abortion.

Three charter buses will transport about 165 people students and chaperones from Concordia Lutheran, Blackhawk Christian, Lakewood Park High Schools. The group left from Concordia Lutheran High School Wednesday night.

“I am so excited,” said Victoria Lawson, a Senior at Lakewood Park.

Lawson she was indifferent about the issue, at first. The past election cycle changed that.

“Just the more I heard about it in the media the more it brought awareness,” she said. “I thought ‘okay where do I stand on this issue?'”

After a little soul searching and a lot of research Lawson said she chooses life.

“When a society devalues human life it starts going down a slippery slope,” she said.

This year she decided to march with the Life Defenders, a student group started started by the Allen County Right to Life organization (ACRL). Abigail Eschelbach, a spokesperson for the organization, said it’s important for young people to get involved because they are most likely to have an abortion and be targeted by organizations like Planned Parenthood.

“This age group is the one we like to have the most active,” said Eschelbach of the Allen County Right Life Organization. “Because they have the most influence over the biggest number of people being affected.”

Jonathon Roth, a senior at Blackhawk Christian, said he hopes education will change the minds and hearts of people.

“It’s small,” he said. “But if you look at pictures there’s clearly a human form in there.”

At least 20 other charter buses will leave from Northeast Indiana over the next two days. Organizers with ACRL said this is the largest reoccurring demonstration.

Life Defenders, formerly Friends for Life, is an initiative of Allen County Right to Life. Allen County Right to Life, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., and according to their website, the group operates out of a common concern for the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.