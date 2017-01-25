Lawmakers looking to increase pay for Indiana State Troopers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana lawmakers are looking at the possibility of increasing salaries of Indiana State Troopers.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter testified before lawmakers at the Statehouse Tuesday.

Legislators have proposed two bills, House Bill 1500 and Senate Bill 410.

HB1500, authored by State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn), would require the state’s office of management and budget to gather information to present to lawmakers every year. The report would include the base salaries of employees at ISP and the base salaries of police officers from the state’s three largest departments (currently Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville).

The report could help decide pay increases on a yearly basis, if needed.

SB410 is simpler.

It would, “require the salaries of police employees of the state police department to be adjusted annually to incorporate any increase in the Consumer Price Index,” according to a summary of the bill.

Carter told reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday that pay is the number one issue Troopers tell him when they leave ISP. Last year, ISP said nearly two dozen troopers left the force for jobs at higher-paying departments. Carter estimated 20 percent of troopers have left ISP since 2010.

The low wages are also affecting the department’s ability to recruit.

According to data on the ISP website, starting pay for a probationary trooper in year one is $39,213. The salary includes benefits, such as health and life insurance, time off, and a pension. Once a trooper clears probationary status after the first year the salary only increases to $40,902.

For comparison, first year probationary officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department make $47,758. After the probationary year an FWPD officer starts at $53,064. Shift bonuses can include payments of $3,300 and $6,300.

Probationary officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department start at $39,446. Evansville officers start at $45,800 and South Bend officers start at $46,229.

All salary information is what is most recently available on each department’s website.

The starting pay for troopers in Michigan and Illinois is approximately $53,954 and $60,036 respectively after the first probationary year. That’s a difference of $13,052 and $19,134 respectively.

HB1500 is in the Ways and Means Committee and is where Carter testified Tuesday. SB410 has not yet had a hearing.